India's NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod for deal

New Delhi Television said on Thursday that Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VPCL) along with AMG Media Networks Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd will need the stock market regulator's approval to buy 99.5% interests in its promoter group.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Tuesday said it was seeking to control a majority stake in the popular news channel, but NDTV issued a statement shortly after saying the move by the Adani Group "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

