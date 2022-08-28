India's NDTV promoters seek regulatory clarification on VCPL deal

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

New Delhi Television said early Monday that its promoter group has written to India market regulator asking it to clarify whether the regulator's order in 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) into equity shares.

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television NDTV.NS said early Monday that its promoter group has written to India market regulator asking it to clarify whether the regulator's order in 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) into equity shares.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate last week said it was seeking to control a majority stake in NDTV.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters