India's NDTV promoters seek regulatory clarification on VCPL deal

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television NDTV.NS said early Monday that its promoter group has written to India market regulator asking it to clarify whether the regulator's order in 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) into equity shares.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate last week said it was seeking to control a majority stake in NDTV.

