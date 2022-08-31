India's NDTV invites VCPL to join application to Income Tax Dept over shares

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS said late on Wednesday that it had invited Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to join its application to Income Tax authorities regarding provisional attachment of the television channel's shares in 2017.

NDTV said in a statement its shares held by parent RRPRH were provisionally attached by the Income Tax authorities in 2017.

NDTV and Adani Group have locked horns in public after the group, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, unveiled plans last week to control a majority stake in the news network.

