India's NDTV founders to transfer most of their stake to Adani

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

December 23, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Founders of New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS said on Friday they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the news network to billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake in NDTV to Adani, giving the conglomerate control over 64.71% of NDTV, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.

