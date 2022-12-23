India's NDTV founders to transfer most of their stake to Adani

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Founders of New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS said on Friday they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the news network to billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake in NDTV to Adani, giving the conglomerate control over 64.71% of NDTV, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.