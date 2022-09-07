ROSN

India's Nayara Energy plans turnaround at Vadinar refinery from Nov 1

Contributor
Nidhi Verma Reuters
Published

Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft, plans to fully shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery for about a month from November for routine maintenance, sources said.

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM, plans to fully shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery for about a month from November for routine maintenance, sources said.

The shutdown of the refinery on India's west coast is expected to start from Nov. 1, the sources said.

Nayara did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROSN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More