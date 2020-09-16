India's Nayara Energy plans major turnaround at Vadinar refinery - sources

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy will cut crude processing by about 90% during a three-week maintenace shutdown of a 360,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit at its Vadinar refinery in western Gujarat state from early October, two sources said.

Nayara, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft ROSN.MM, will also shut some secondary units for a catalyst change from Oct. 1, one of the sources said. A second source however said there could be a delay of few days.

Nayara did not respond to Reuters' request for comments.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)

