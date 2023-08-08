India's National Fertilizers swings to quarterly loss on shrinking demand

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian state-owned firm National Fertilizers NAFT.NS swung to a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by dwindling demand.

The company reported a consolidated loss of 1.21 billion rupees ($14.6 million) for the first quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of 1.25 billion rupees a year ago.

This is the second consecutive quarter that the company has reported a loss.

Revenue fell 21.7% to 50.51 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities cautioned that the chemicals industry is likely to continue to see inventory destocking by clients and a weak demand environment for the majority of the first-half of this fiscal, while Elara Capital said it expects erratic rainfall, triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon, to dent demand for agrochemicals in the second quarter.

Rival Deepak FertilisersDPFE.NS posted its worst fall in profit in over four years, while both Coromandel InternationalCORF.NS and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CHMB.NS reported a marginal drop in first-quarter profit.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

National Fertilizers Ltd

NAFT.NS

NULL

NaN

NULL

NULL

Null

NaN

2.18

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd

CHMB.NS

8.32

5.71

-21.78

21.51

Hold

3

0.88

2.74

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

DPFE.NS

7.95

5.97

1.64

NULL

Buy

1

0.80

1.82

Coromandel International Ltd

CORF.NS

14.25

9.64

-8.80

6.12

Strong Buy

10

0.86

1.15

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE OF NATIONAL FERTILIZERS VS PEERS

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.8100 rupees

National Fertilizers shares vs Peers https://tmsnrt.rs/3KyFYd3

