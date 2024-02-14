India's National Fertilizers posts 73% profit slide in Q3 on shrinking demand

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's state-owned National Fertilizers NAFT.NS reported a nearly 73% year-on-year fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by dwindling demand.

The company reported a consolidated profit of 1.51 billion rupees ($18.2 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 5.54 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue fell 25% to 75.81 billion rupees, marking the third straight quarter of revenue decline.

KEY CONTEXT

The results come at a time when agrochemical companies are grappling with reduced demand for crop-protection products and declining prices of glyphosate, a critical herbicide, amid intense competition from Chinese generic varieties.

India last year experienced its worst monsoon rainfall since 2018, leading to less water availability for irrigation, resulting in tepid demand for agrochemical products.

Peers Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp DPFE.NS and Coromandel International CORF.NS reported quarterly profit declines, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CHMB.NS posted a rise.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

National Fertilizers Ltd

NAFT.NS

NULL

NaN

NULL

NULL

Null

NaN

2.85

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd

CHMB.NS

9.98

5.02

-1.41

20.30

Hold

3

0.93

2.11

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

DPFE.NS

9.15

5.82

9.80

NULL

Buy

1

0.74

2.00

Coromandel International Ltd

CORF.NS

16.71

10.36

4.72

14.30

Buy

9

0.91

1.11

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

-- All data from LSEG

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

($1 = 83.0050 Indian rupees)

National Fertilizers Dec Qtr 2024 vs Peers https://tmsnrt.rs/49eijZA

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

