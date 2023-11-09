India's NALCO posts Q2 profit rise on strong aluminium demand

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's National Aluminium Company (NALCO)NALU.NS on Thursday reported an almost 50% rise in second-quarter profit as sustained government spending on infrastructure boosted demand for the metal produced by the state-run manufacturer.

Consolidated profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 1.87 billion rupees ($22.45 million) from 1.25 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

India, the world's second biggest aluminium producer, has amped up infrastructure spending ahead of general elections next year, helping companies like NALCO and rival Hindalco Industries HALC.NS.

NALCO recorded a near-14% jump in pre-tax profit in mainstay aluminium segment, which accounted for around 80% of the total pre-tax profit.

The chemicals segment which makes chemicals like calcined alumina, used in refractory and ceramics industry also posted a 27.7% rise in pre-tax profit to 1.12 billion rupees.

Revenue from operations fell 12.8% to 30.43 billion rupees amid a 2% rise in raw material costs.

Hindalco will report September-quarter results on Friday.

($1 = 83.2800 Indian rupees)

