India's Multi Commodity Exchange falls 10% after extending IT contract at higher cost

June 30, 2023 — 12:06 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India MCEI.NS fell as much as 10% on Friday after the company, late on Wednesday, extended the services of software vendor 63 Moons Technologies 63MO.NS for six months at a higher cost.

The commodity exchange renewed the contract for 2.50 billion rupees ($30.48 million) for six months, beginning July 1, compared with 810 million rupees for the first six months of the year.

($1 = 82.0170 Indian rupees)

