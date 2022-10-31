India's Motherson Sumi Wiring profit falls on one-time costs

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd MSWI.NS reported a 12.8% fall in second quarter profit on Monday, hurt by a spike in expenses and one-time costs to expand production.

Motherson Sumi Wiring, demerged from parent Motherson Sumi Systems in January, dominates India's wiring harness industry with access to technology solutions from Japanese partner Sumitomo Wiring Systems. Sumitomo holds a 25% stake in the company.

Net profit for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 stood at 1.16 billion rupees ($14.03 million), compared with 1.34 billion rupees a year earlier. Total expenses surged 37.4% to 16.9 billion rupees.

Quarterly revenue from operations jumped 31.1% to 18.35 billion rupees.

MSWI, which made its market debut in March, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were hit by one-time startup costs related to new programs in Bengaluru and a new facility in Chennai.

It incurred additional costs on expedited freight and an extraordinary requirement for manpower. This was further aggravated by supply chain constraints, the company said.

"Indian automotive industry is showing signs of revival and our customers are also ramping up production. This has resulted in one-time costs which should be mitigated in the coming quarters," Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson Sumi Wiring, said in a statement.

India's automotive industry is recovering from the worst slowdown in decades after the pandemic dealt a blow more than two years ago, stirring a persisting chip shortfall.

($1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees)

