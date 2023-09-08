India's Modi to hold talks with over 15 world leaders on G20 sidelines - govt source

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with more than 15 world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week, including the United States, Britain, Bangladesh, Turkey and Germany, an Indian government source said on Friday.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.