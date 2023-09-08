News & Insights

India's Modi to hold talks with over 15 world leaders on G20 sidelines - govt source

September 08, 2023 — 12:36 am EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with more than 15 world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week, including the United States, Britain, Bangladesh, Turkey and Germany, an Indian government source said on Friday.

