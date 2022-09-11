India's Modi to attend SCO regional security bloc summit next week

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a summit of regional security bloc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next week, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

It said Modi is likely to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit during a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, which is hosting the event, from Sept. 15.

According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are all expected to attend what will be the SCO's 22nd meeting.

The bloc also includes Kazakhstan and other Asian countries.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by John Stonestreet)

