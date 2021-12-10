India's Modi says cryptocurrencies should be used to boost democracy, not harm it

Contributors
Neha Arora Reuters
Devjyot Ghoshal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

Policymakers in India say unregulated transactions in digital currencies could hurt macroeconomic and financial stability. After initially planning to ban cryptocurrencies, the Modi government is instead considering legislation to regulate their use.

"We must ... jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," Modi told a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.29 billion), according to industry estimates. The government does not provide any official data. ($1 = 75.6380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Arora and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Kevin Liffey)

((neha.dasgupta@tr.com; +91 11 49548001;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters