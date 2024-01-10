News & Insights

India's Modi pitches growth, resilience to woo investors

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 10, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by Sumit Khanna and Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch to woo global investors to the world's fastest growing large economy, saying there are new opportunities across sectors and regions for mutual prosperity.

His pitch at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit comes months before he seeks a third term in national elections, in which the economy is a central issue, and also as global businesses look at India to diversify supply chains beyond China.

Modi said the world looks at India as a "powerhouse for talented youth, a technology hub for finding solutions and a democracy that delivers", and the country is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in a few years.

He said India's economy has shown momentum and resilience despite geopolitical troubles around the world and invited investors to be a part of its growth journey.

(Reporting by Sumit Khanna and Aditi Shah; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by YP Rajesh)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.