India's Modi pitches growth, resilience to woo investors

GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch to woo global investors to the world's fastest growing large economy, saying there are new opportunities across sectors and regions for mutual prosperity.

His pitch at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit comes months before he seeks a third term in national elections, in which the economy is a central issue, and also as global businesses look at India to diversify supply chains beyond China.

Modi said the world looks at India as a "powerhouse for talented youth, a technology hub for finding solutions and a democracy that delivers", and the country is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in a few years.

He said India's economy has shown momentum and resilience despite geopolitical troubles around the world and invited investors to be a part of its growth journey.

