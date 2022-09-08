India's Modi hails Queen Elizabeth as 'stalwart of our times'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Britain's Queen Elizabeth as an inspirational leader following her death on Thursday.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

India is the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, although the queen was not head of state.

