India's Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

Modi said state governments must address outstanding dues to distribution companies, which often stretch over several months, threatening financial position of power generating companies.

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion, federal ministry of power data show.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Rupam Jain; Editing by William Mallard)

((Rupam.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7042133028;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.