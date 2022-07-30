India's Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors

Contributors
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Rupam Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

Modi said state governments must address outstanding dues to distribution companies, which often stretch over several months, threatening financial position of power generating companies.

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion, federal ministry of power data show.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Rupam Jain; Editing by William Mallard)

((Rupam.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7042133028;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More