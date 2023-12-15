News & Insights

India's merchandise trade deficit at $20.58 bln in November

December 15, 2023

By Shivangi Acharya for Reuters

By Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in November stood at $20.58 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

Economists had expected the country's November trade deficit to be $23.60 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports in November stood at $33.9 billion, while imports were $54.48 billion, government data showed.

In the previous month, merchandise exports were $33.57 billion, while imports stood at $65.03 billion.

Services exports in November were $28.68 billion, while imports were $13.4 billion. In October, services exports were $28.70 billion and imports were $14.32 billion.

