India's merchandise trade deficit at $19.37 bln in September

NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in September stood at $19.37 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

Economists had expected the country's September trade deficit to be $23.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports stood at $34.47 billion, while imports were $53.84 billion in September, government data showed.

The government revised its August exports to $38.45 billion from $34.48 billion, while imports figures were revised to $60.1 billion from $58.64 billion.

Services exports in September were $29.37 billion, while imports were $14.91 billion. In August, services exports were $26.39 billion and imports were $13.86 billion.

