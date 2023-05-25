News & Insights

India's MedPlus Health posts two-fold surge in Q4 profit on strong sales

May 25, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 25 (Reuters) - India's MedPlus Health Services MEDP.NS reported a two-fold surge in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong sales in its key retail segment.

The omnichannel retail pharmacy said its consolidated net profit rose to 265.8 million rupees ($3.21 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 117.3 million rupees a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 30%, thriving on the back of improved accessibility among consumers - the company sells medicines online as well as through its retail outlets across the country.

Revenue from its retail business, which accounts for almost all total revenue, jumped about 29% to 12.41 billion rupees, on the back of new launches and scaled-up production of existing products.

Its expenses grew 29% during the quarter.

The company said its gross store additions during the quarter stood at 284 stores.

Medplus' peers also reported fourth-quarter profit jumps, thanks to higher demand. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ALEM.NS posted a nearly seven-fold increase, Cipla LtdCIPL.NS reported a 45% jump, and Lupin LtdLUPN.NS swung to a profit.

MedPlus shares had risen ~6% in the January-March quarter and settled 0.7% lower ahead of results.

($1 = 82.7475 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

