India's MCX to relaunch cotton futures contracts on Feb 13

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Multi Commodity Exchange MCEI.NS will relaunch cotton futures contracts on Feb. 13, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exchange would initially launch three contracts expiring in April, June and August, it said.

India is the world's biggest producer of cotton in the world.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

