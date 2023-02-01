Commodities

India's MCX to relaunch cotton futures contracts on Feb 13

February 01, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Multi Commodity Exchange MCEI.NS will relaunch cotton futures contracts on Feb. 13, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exchange would initially launch three contracts expiring in April, June and August, it said.

India is the world's biggest producer of cotton in the world.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.