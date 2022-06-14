India's May WPI inflation accelerates to 15.88% y/y - govt

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record 15.88% in May, highest in the current series launched in 2012, government data showed on Tuesday.

May's figure was higher than 15.10% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 13.11% in May 2021.

