India's May trade deficit widens to $6.28 billion - govt

Contributors
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's trade deficit in goods widened to $6.28 billion in May from $3.15 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India's trade deficit in goods widened to $6.28 billion in May from $3.15 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

Merchandise exports rose 69.35% in May from a year earlier to $32.27 billion, while imports were up 73.64% to $38.55 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters