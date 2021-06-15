India's May trade deficit widens to $6.28 billion - govt

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India's trade deficit in goods widened to $6.28 billion in May from $3.15 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

Merchandise exports rose 69.35% in May from a year earlier to $32.27 billion, while imports were up 73.64% to $38.55 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.