India's May electricity use down 10.4% from April

CHENNAI, June 1 (Reuters) - India's average daily electricity use fell 10.4% in May from April, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, as states imposed lockdowns to rein in a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Electricity use in India generally peaks in May, as more people turn to air-conditioning amid sweltering temperatures at the height of the summer season and industrial activity rises.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

