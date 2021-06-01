India's May electricity use down 10.4% from April

India's average daily electricity use fell 10.4% in May from April, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, as states imposed lockdowns to rein in a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Electricity use in India generally peaks in May, as more people turn to air-conditioning amid sweltering temperatures at the height of the summer season and industrial activity rises.

