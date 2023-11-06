India's Max Healthcare Institute reports 38% rise in Q2 pre-tax profit

(BENGALURU), Nov 6 (Reuters) - India's Max Healthcare Institute MAXE.NS on Monday reported a 38% rise in its second-quarter profit before tax, as it earned more revenue per bed.

The hospital and diagnostic services provider's consolidated profit before tax for the quarter ended Sept. 30 stood at 3.66 billion rupees ($43.99 million) compared with 2.65 billion rupees a year ago.

Max Healthcare's average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) was 74,600 rupees in the second-quarter, up 13% year-on-year.

KEY CONTEXT

Max Healthcare is the first to report the September-quarter results among its peer hospital chains, with Fortis Healthcare FOHE.NS, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise APLH.NS and Aster DM Healthcare ATRD.NS due to announce results in the coming days this week.

Analysts had expected higher occupancy and growth in average revenue per occupied bed for Max Healthcare. The improvement in these operating parameters would also help towards capital allocation for bed capacity expansion, per analysts.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXE.NS

41.05

27.41

25.33

14.03

Buy

14

0.94

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FOHE.NS

34.04

18.55

11.51

24.31

Buy

12

0.87

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APLH.NS

53.62

26.22

16.91

39.16

Buy

21

0.93

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ATRD.NS

24.86

10.94

11.41

71.93

Buy

6

1.06

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.1927 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru)

