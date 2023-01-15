India's Maruti Suzuki raises prices by average 1.1% across models

January 15, 2023 — 11:34 pm EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS on Monday said it was raising prices by an average 1.1% across its models, with effect from Jan. 16, prompted by cost pressures.

In December, Maruti had said it would have to raise prices in January to pass on the impact from high inflation and cost pressures related to regulatory requirements.

