India's Maruti Suzuki plans to double production capacity over 8 years

By Kashish Tandon

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS plans to double its production capacity to 4 million over the next eight years, India's top carmaker by sales said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The comments came a month after Maruti reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong orders and forecast a rise in its average selling prices in the subsequent quarters.

Earlier this month, the carmaker revealed a plan to buy its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor's 7269.T plant in Gujarat, in a bid to get a better grip on production, including that of electric vehicles.

Maruti plans to roll out six EVs by 2030, each of which will be produced at the Gujarat plant.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

