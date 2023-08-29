News & Insights

India's Maruti Suzuki plans to double production capacity over 8 years

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

August 29, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

By Kashish Tandon

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS plans to double its production capacity to 4 million over the next eight years, India's top carmaker by sales said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The comments came a month after Maruti reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong orders and forecast a rise in its average selling prices in the subsequent quarters.

Earlier this month, the carmaker revealed a plan to buy its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor's 7269.T plant in Gujarat, in a bid to get a better grip on production, including that of electric vehicles.

Maruti plans to roll out six EVs by 2030, each of which will be produced at the Gujarat plant.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.