News & Insights

India's market regulator proposes relaxed rules for illiquid AIF investments

REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 15, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator, on Monday, proposed a relaxed framework for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCFs) to deal with their unliquidated investments after the fund tenure expires.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) suggested that instead of launching a new scheme to liquidate their investments, the tenure of the fund be extended, according to a discussion paper on the regulator's website.

Currently, VCFs have to liquidate their investments within three months of the fund expiring, while AIFs have a 12-month window.

The regulator said VCFs can migrate to the AIF regime to avail the longer window for liquidating their investments.

SEBI has invited comments from the market till Feb. 2, after which it will finalise the rules.

The proposed changes come after the funds industry sent SEBI representations saying the current process had tax issues and was a costly, time-consuming exercise. (Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Jayshree.Pyasi@thomsonreuters.com; 9920092491; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @jaysh88)) Keywords: INDIA SEBI/AIFS (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.