News & Insights

India's market regulator proposes alternate mechanism to delist shares

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 14, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Jayshree P Upadhyay for Reuters ->

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Monday proposed an alternate mechanism by which companies could delist their shares from stock exchanges, according to a consultation paper released on the regulator's website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said companies could offer their public shareholders fixed prices for the shares being delisted.

Currently, delisting occurs via reverse book-building, a process wherein shareholders place offers for the price at which they are willing to sell securities back to the promoters, who are large shareholders who can influence company policy.

In addition, SEBI suggested a framework for companies that have shares held by investment-holding companies.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Jayshree.Pyasi@thomsonreuters.com; 9920092491; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @jaysh88))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.