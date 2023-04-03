India's Marico signals stronger margins as commodity costs fall

April 03, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by Dimpal Gulwani for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, April 3 (Reuters) - India's Marico Ltd MRCO.NSforecast stronger margins for the fourth quarter on Monday, as consumer goods companies see some benefit from easing commodity costs and a possible recovery in rural demand.

Marico, which owns the popular Parachute and Saffola oil brands, said gross margin was expected to expand and "drive reasonable growth" as raw material prices fell.

"The sector continued to witness gradual recovery with year-on-year volume trends improving in each quarter," Marico, which expects consolidated revenue in the quarter to grow in low single digits on a year-on-year basis, said in a statement.

The last time Marico posted a double digit growth in revenue was five quarters ago.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.