News & Insights

India's Marico posts revenue decline for June-qtr on price drops

July 05, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - India's Marico MRCO.NS said on Wednesday its consolidated revenue for the June-quarter declined in the low-single digits percentage range, dragged by pricing interventions and pricing drops in Saffola Edible Oils.

The company, which also owns the popular Parachute brand, also said its gross margin is expected to expand on a year-on-year and sequential basis on the back of reduced copra and edible oil prices.

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((aleefjahan.cs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.