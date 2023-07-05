India's Marico posts revenue decline for June-qtr on price drops

July 5 (Reuters) - India's Marico MRCO.NS said on Wednesday its consolidated revenue for the June-quarter declined in the low-single digits percentage range, dragged by pricing interventions and pricing drops in Saffola Edible Oils.

The company, which also owns the popular Parachute brand, also said its gross margin is expected to expand on a year-on-year and sequential basis on the back of reduced copra and edible oil prices.

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

