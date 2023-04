BENGALURU, April 3 (Reuters) - Indian consumer products maker Marico Ltd MRCO.NS said on Monday it expected gross margin to expand and drive growth in operating profit in the fourth quarter, supported by easing commodity costs.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.