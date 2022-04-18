India's March WPI inflation accelerates to record 14.55% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation INWPI=ECI accelerated to a record 14.55% in March from the previous month's 13.11%, government data showed on Monday.

March's figure was higher than 13% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 34.52% on the year, versus 31.50% in February.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

