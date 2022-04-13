India's March trade deficit at $18.51 bln - statement

India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.

