India's March trade deficit at $18.51 bln - statement

NEW DELHI, April 13 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

