India's March fuel demand rises 5% year on year

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

April 10, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by 5% year on year in March to about 20.50 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 6.8% to 3.1 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 2.7% to 2.41 million tonnes.

