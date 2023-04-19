India's Mankind Pharma sets IPO price band of 1,026 to 1,080 rupees a share

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical firm Mankind Pharma Ltd MNKI.BO has set a price band of 1,026 rupees to 1,080 rupees per share for its initial public offering, according to a newspaper advertisement.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

