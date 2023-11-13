India's Manappuram Finance beats Q2 profit estimates on high loan demand

BENGALURU, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's Manappuram Finance Ltd MNFL.NS on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, aided by strong demand for loans.

The gold financing company's consolidated net profit rose nearly 37% to 5.58 billion rupees ($67.01 million)for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analyst expectations of 4.98 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Gold prices hit a record high earlier this year and though it saw some subsequent corrections, prices were up more than 20% year-on-year for the quarter.

Rise in gold prices benefits gold financiers as more customers pledge the yellow metal as collateral for loans, aiding growth.

Manappuram's interest income rose over 27% to 20.44 billion rupees.

The Kerala-based company's revenue from its gold loan business, which accounts for about three-fourths of its topline, rose 18.5% to 15.37 billion rupees, while its micro-finance arm posted a 53% revenue growth.

The company's finance cost, however, rose more than 30% due to a high interest rate environment, pushing up total expenses by 23%.

India's central bank has hiked rates by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

Last week, larger rival Muthoot Finance MUTT.NSposted a near-15% rise in quarterly profit but missed estimates on higher finance costs.

The profit beat comes after an Indian court, in August, quashed a money laundering case against the company's CEO, V P Nandakumar, that was brought by the country's financial crime-fighting agency in which Nandakumar's personal assets, including shares in Manappuram Finance, were frozen.

Manappuram's shares closed 4.7% higher after the results.

($1 = 83.2764 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

