India's Mahindra's Q2 profit jumps 67%

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS on Friday reported a 67% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its sport utility vehicles.

The 'Scorpio' manufacturer reported a profit of 34.52 billion rupees ($413.88 million) in the September quarter, against 20.68 billion rupees a year before.

($1 = 83.4050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.