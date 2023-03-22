India's Mahindra to raise up to $1.3 bln for EV unit - Mint

Adds Mahindra response

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS is in advanced talks with global investors to raise between $1 billion and 1.3 billion to accelerate the expansion of its electric vehicle unit, Mint reported on Wednesday.

The company plans to raise capital by selling shares in its unit, currently valued at over $9.1 billion, in multiple tranches over the next two fiscal years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We are open to raising funds for our electric SUV business from like-minded investors...," Rajesh Jejurikar, chief executive (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M, said in an emailed statement, without giving financial details.

The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate may raise as much as $800 million to $1 billion in the first tranche as early as the first half of financial year 2024, the newspaper said.

Mahindra, which is known for its SUVs and jeeps, has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the Indian government aims to increase the share of EVs to 30% of total annual car sales by 2030 from 1% currently.

In December, the company unveiled plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an EV manufacturing plant near the western city of Pune, taking on Tata Motors, which dominates India's EV market.

Tata Motors is also in talks with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to raise up to $1 billion via a stake sale in its EV business, Economic Times reported in February.

($1 = 82.6290 Indian rupees)

