India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 bln to set up EV plant

December 14, 2022 — 12:51 am EST

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)

