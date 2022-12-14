India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 bln to set up EV plant

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)

