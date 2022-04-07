India's Mahindra says deal to sell SsangYong Motor to Edison terminated

Updates with details on termination, context

BENGALURU, April 7 (Reuters) - Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS said on Thursday that a deal to sell its bankrupt unit, SsangYong Motor Co 003620.KS, to South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co had been terminated.

The receiver of SsangYong cited Edison's inability to deposit the bid amount for the termination of the deal, Mahindra said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned about 75% of SsangYong as of September end, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2010.

SsangYong has been under court receivership since last April in an attempt to rehabilitate the carmaker after Mahindra failed to secure a buyer.

In January this year, SsangYong Motor had said a consortium led by South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co had agreed to buy it for 305 billion won ($254.65 million).

