India's Mahindra reports jump in Sept-qtr profit, shares rise

Updates with share move, revenue details, context on auto industry

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS on Tuesday reported a surge in second-quarter profit aided by strong export volumes, while mitigating some impact from the severe global semiconductor shortage that continues to plague the Indian automaker.

The auto industry has seen strong recovery in demand for passenger vehicles in the past two quarters, but with chip shortages hurting carmakers globally companies have scrambled to make up for the production hit.

Consolidated net profit jumped to 19.29 billion rupees ($260.01 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 1.36 billion rupees a year ago, when Mahindra had booked a one-time charge at its now bankrupt South Korean unit Ssangyong Motor.

Mahindra and Mahindra, chaired by billionaire Anand Mahindra, said in a statement that with better availability of semiconductors, it expects to maintain volume growth momentum from the third quarter onwards.

Stringent cost control measures at its automotive business have helped Mahindra partially mitigate margin impact of commodity price increase.

The automaker's consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 12% to 214.70 billion rupees for the September quarter.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.6% after results, amid weakness in the broad market .NSEI which was down 0.19%.

($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.