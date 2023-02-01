India's Mahindra Logistics reports sharp fall in Q3 profit as costs surge

February 01, 2023 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian logistics solutions provider Mahindra Logistics MALO.NS reported a 21.5% fall in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday as costs ballooned.

In recent months, delivery service providers have seen their profits dwindle due to a rise in fuel prices and wages, while surging inflation has also led to fewer delivery orders.

"The consumer and e-commerce businesses did witness a softer demand environment," Mahindra Logistics Managing Director and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said in a statement.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax fell to 13.9 million Indian rupees ($169,762.70) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 17.7 million rupees a year earlier. Its overall expenses rose 17.3% to 13.32 billion rupees, mainly due to higher operational costs.

Mahindra Logistics also flagged weakness in its freight forwarding service due to a sharp drop in freight rates.

Still, revenue from operations rose 17% to 13.3 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.8790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.