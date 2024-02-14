News & Insights

India's Mahindra and Mahindra's Q3 profit misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

February 14, 2024 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas and Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS posted a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as weak demand for its profit-boosting tractors offset strong sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales.

The 'Scorpio' SUV-maker's standalone profit after tax rose 60.6% to 24.54 billion rupees ($295 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimate of 25.12 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.0712 Indian rupees)

