India's Mahindra and Mahindra Q1 profit nearly doubles

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS reported a first-quarter profit that nearly doubled on Friday, helped by higher sales of its expensive sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The maker of Scorpio, Thar and XUV ranges of SUVs posted a standalone profit after tax of 27.74 billion rupees ($335.10 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to 14.04 billion rupees a year before.

($1 = 82.7810 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

