India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services up after profit beat

November 03, 2022 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services MMFS.NS rose as much as 10% on Thursday, a day after the vehicle financing arm of the Mahindra conglomerate beat estimates for its second-quarter profit.

Profit fell to 4.48 billion Indian rupees ($54.08 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 10.23 billion rupees a year ago when the lender recorded a reversal of impairment provisions.

Analysts on average had expected the the company to post a profit of 3.9 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.8400 Indian rupees)

