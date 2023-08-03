News & Insights

India's Mahanagar Gas Q1 profit rises on lower LNG prices

August 03, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Mahanagar Gas Ltd MGAS.NS reported a nearly two-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday following a drop in price of liquefied natural gas and feedstock.

The natural gas distributor's profit after tax was 3.68 billion rupees ($44.5 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 1.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-backed company said in an exchange filing.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.1% to 16.9 billion rupees.

For further earnings highlights, click:

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts at Centrum predicted improved performance for city gas distribution companies, including Mahanagar Gas, after natural gas costs fell and gas volumes increased.

However, rival Indraprastha Gas IGAS.NS missed estimates on lower natural gas, as well as, industrial and commercial volumes.

Mahanagar Gas has been steadily increasing profit since September.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

Number of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

MGAS.NS

11.97

7.26

-8.10

8.16

BUY

20

0.95

2.37

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGAS.NS

17.55

11.22

-7.91

11.96

BUY

18

0.85

2.86

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GGAS.NS

20.32

12.76

4.93

1.51

HOLD

18

0.90

0.42

Gail (India) Ltd

GAIL.NS

9.11

7.44

-2.97

39.76

BUY

17

0.90

6.88

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees

April - June Stock Performance - Mahanagar Gas https://tmsnrt.rs/3KoGZnY

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.