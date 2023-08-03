India's Mahanagar Gas Q1 profit rises on lower LNG prices

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Mahanagar Gas Ltd MGAS.NS reported a nearly two-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday following a drop in price of liquefied natural gas and feedstock.

The natural gas distributor's profit after tax was 3.68 billion rupees ($44.5 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 1.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-backed company said in an exchange filing.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.1% to 16.9 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts at Centrum predicted improved performance for city gas distribution companies, including Mahanagar Gas, after natural gas costs fell and gas volumes increased.

However, rival Indraprastha Gas IGAS.NS missed estimates on lower natural gas, as well as, industrial and commercial volumes.

Mahanagar Gas has been steadily increasing profit since September.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

Number of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

MGAS.NS

11.97

7.26

-8.10

8.16

BUY

20

0.95

2.37

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGAS.NS

17.55

11.22

-7.91

11.96

BUY

18

0.85

2.86

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GGAS.NS

20.32

12.76

4.93

1.51

HOLD

18

0.90

0.42

Gail (India) Ltd

GAIL.NS

9.11

7.44

-2.97

39.76

BUY

17

0.90

6.88

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees

April - June Stock Performance - Mahanagar Gas https://tmsnrt.rs/3KoGZnY

