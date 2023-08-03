India's Mahanagar Gas Q1 profit rises on lower LNG prices

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Mahanagar Gas Ltd MGAS.NS reported a nearly two-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday following a drop in price of liquefied natural gas and feedstock.
The natural gas distributor's profit after tax was 3.68 billion rupees ($44.5 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 1.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-backed company said in an exchange filing.
Total revenue from operations rose 6.1% to 16.9 billion rupees.
KEY CONTEXT
Analysts at Centrum predicted improved performance for city gas distribution companies, including Mahanagar Gas, after natural gas costs fell and gas volumes increased.
However, rival Indraprastha Gas IGAS.NS missed estimates on lower natural gas, as well as, industrial and commercial volumes.
Mahanagar Gas has been steadily increasing profit since September.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
profit growth
Mean rating*
Number of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
MGAS.NS
11.97
7.26
-8.10
8.16
BUY
20
0.95
2.37
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGAS.NS
17.55
11.22
-7.91
11.96
BUY
18
0.85
2.86
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GGAS.NS
20.32
12.76
4.93
1.51
HOLD
18
0.90
0.42
Gail (India) Ltd
GAIL.NS
9.11
7.44
-2.97
39.76
BUY
17
0.90
6.88
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- $1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees
April - June Stock Performance - Mahanagar Gas https://tmsnrt.rs/3KoGZnY
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))
