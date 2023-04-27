India's LTIMindtree posts Q4 profit miss as costs rise

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's LTIMindtree LTIM.NS reported a lower-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday as expenses rose and margins shrank, while the industry grappled with falling client budgets and worries of a upcoming recession in the United States.

The IT services and consulting firm's consolidated net profit came in at 11.14 billion rupees ($136.18 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared to 11.09 billion rupees year ago.

Analysts, on an average were expecting a profit of 11.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

LTIMindtree, formed by the merger of Larsen & Toubro's LART.NS IT unit with Mindtree, said its earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, margins fall to 16.4% from 18.1%, a year ago.

Total expenses jumped by nearly 25% from a year ago.

Bigger rival Wipro Ltd WIPR.NSforecast weak IT services revenue, while Tech Mahindra Ltd TEML.NSreported a slump in profits.

Revenue from operations rose 22% to 86.91 billion rupees.

Its board recommended a final dividend of 40 rupees per share, the company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.