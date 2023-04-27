News & Insights

India's LTIMindtree posts Q4 profit miss as costs rise

April 27, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's LTIMindtree LTIM.NS reported a lower-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday as expenses rose and margins shrank, while the industry grappled with falling client budgets and worries of a upcoming recession in the United States.

The IT services and consulting firm's consolidated net profit came in at 11.14 billion rupees ($136.18 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared to 11.09 billion rupees year ago.

Analysts, on an average were expecting a profit of 11.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

LTIMindtree, formed by the merger of Larsen & Toubro's LART.NS IT unit with Mindtree, said its earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, margins fall to 16.4% from 18.1%, a year ago.

Total expenses jumped by nearly 25% from a year ago.

Bigger rival Wipro Ltd WIPR.NSforecast weak IT services revenue, while Tech Mahindra Ltd TEML.NSreported a slump in profits.

Revenue from operations rose 22% to 86.91 billion rupees.

Its board recommended a final dividend of 40 rupees per share, the company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.