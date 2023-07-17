News & Insights

India's LTIMindtree misses Q1 profit view as clients cut spending

July 17, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - India's LTIMindtree LTIM.NS reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Monday as some of its clients cut spending due to a challenging macroeconomic environment, while higher employee-related expenses ate into margins.

The IT services and consulting firm's consolidated net profit after tax rose 4.1% to 11.52 billion rupees ($140.44 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 11.07 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 11.82 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company saw less spending from verticals like health, lifesciences, retail, media and entertainment, while revenue from its banking, financial services and insurance segment rose a meagre 4.2% from a year earlier.

Indian IT services companies have started earnings on a weaker note for the June quarter, with the country's top Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NSwarning of uncertain near-term demand.

HCLTech HCLT.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS have also flagged discretionary spending cuts from clients.

LTIMindtree's earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation, and amortisation margins or EBITDA margin fell to 18.8% from 19.5% a year earlier, while profit margins dropped to 13.2% from 14.5% a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 13.8% to 87.02 billion rupees, while total expenses jumped by nearly 15%.

Last week, LTIMindtree replaced Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) HDFC.NS in the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI.

($1 = 82.0290 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.