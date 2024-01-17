News & Insights

India's LTIMindtree falls after missing Q3 profit estimates

January 17, 2024 — 10:45 pm EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares of India's LTIMindtree LTIM.NS fell 9% in early trade on Thursday, a day after the IT services company reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Consolidated net profit rose 16.8% to 11.69 billion rupees ($140.6 million), missing analysts' estimates of 11.76 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1530 Indian rupees)

