India's LTIMindtree falls after missing Q3 profit estimates

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares of India's LTIMindtree LTIM.NS fell 9% in early trade on Thursday, a day after the IT services company reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Consolidated net profit rose 16.8% to 11.69 billion rupees ($140.6 million), missing analysts' estimates of 11.76 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1530 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

